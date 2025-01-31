Champions League: Abu Dhabi-owned Man City take on Real Madrid in play-offs

Former Spanish player Thiago Alcantara holds the paper slip of Manchester City during the 2024-2025 Uefa Champions League knockout play-off draw at the House of European football in Nyon, on Friday. Photo: AFP

Reigning champions Real Madrid will face 2023 winners Manchester City in the play-off round of this season's Champions League, following Friday's draw.

It is the fourth year running in which the sides have been drawn against each other in a knockout tie, with Real emerging victorious in a penalty shoot-out in the quarter-finals last season.

Meanwhile, Celtic will face six-time European champions Bayern Munich in the play-off round.