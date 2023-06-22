Caught on camera: Brawl erupts during football match between India and Pakistan

Century partnership by Ervine and Sean Williams in a helped guide Zimbabwe to an eight-wicket win over Nepal
India dominated the proceedings in the SAFF Championship clash against Pakistan on Wednesday, winning the match 4-0. India captain Sunil Chhetri scored a goal for India in the first 10 minutes to take the lead and followed it up with another strike in the 16th minute. The Group A match was held at the Sree Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru, India.
While things looked in total control for the hosts, a brawl broke out between the two teams. It all started after India head coach Igor Stimac stopped Pakistan’s Abdullah Iqbal from taking a quick throw-in, reported Indian media.
The Pakistani camp, including coach Shahzad Anwar, was left furious after the incident and they confronted Igor Stimac, who was shown a red card for his actions.
A video of the incident has surfaced online. After defenders Pritam Kotal and Abdullah Iqbal were contesting for the ball, there was a confusion on who should take the throw, as seen in the clip.
Abdullah Iqbal then took the ball, and just as he was getting ready to release it, Igor Stimac chipped and knocked it out of his hand.
After the situation escalated, Sunil Chhetri stepped in to stop players from both teams. Pakistan head coach Shehzad Anwar and midfielder Rahis Nabi, along with Indian defender Sandesh Jhinghan were also given yellow cards.
India finished the first half with a 2-0 lead and returned to add two more goals in the second part of the game to register a dominating victory over arch-rivals Pakistan.
Meanwhile, Kuwait, who played their first SAFF Championship, also registered a 3-1 over Nepal, earlier in the day. Kuwait looked in total control from the first minute to put pressure on Nepal.
