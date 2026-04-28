Carrick stays grounded after United close in on Champions League spot

With the top five qualifying for the Champions League, United need two more points to seal their return to Europe's elite competition after a two-year absence

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 28 Apr 2026, 10:29 AM
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Manchester United's 2-1 win over Brentford on Monday put them on the brink of Champions League qualification but interim manager Michael Carrick said they must keep pushing to finish as high up the Premier League table as possible.

The victory lifted United to third place on 61 points, 11 clear of sixth-placed Brighton Hove Albion, with four games remaining.

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With the top five qualifying for the Champions League next season, United need two more points to seal their return to Europe's elite competition after a two-year absence.

"The Champions League is one thing, but it's not something that we should be over-celebrating either," former United midfielder Carrick told reporters.

"We want to be finishing high up the league really, and we want to be challenging high up in the league and trying to get more points so our season doesn't get to a close when that happens.

"We have put ourselves in good position, but there's still more work to be done," added Carrick, who took charge in January with United in sixth spot after Ruben Amorim's dismissal.

Casemiro was on the scoresheet on Monday and while supporters have called on the club to keep him for another year, Carrick said the midfielder's situation was clear.

"From both sides it's pretty clear. Probably the situation and the clarity of it has helped everything," he added.

"It means a lot to him and credit to him because of the situation that it is, he's given absolutely everything as well and had some big moments for us."

United next face fourth-placed Liverpool on Sunday.

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