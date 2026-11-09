Carrick expects to remain in charge after United drop into relegation zone

Michael Carrick said he expects to "move forward and keep working" as Manchester United manager despite dropping into the Premier League relegation zone.

United twice came from two goals down to salvage a remarkable 4-4 draw against Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Goals in stoppage time from Joshua Zirkzee and Patrick Dorgu rescued a point and potentially gave Carrick a stay of execution ahead of a two-week international break.

"We haven't won enough games, but I expect to move forward and keep working on the things that we've been working on," Carrick told Sky Sports.

"Showing a lot of the good (things) in the game today, tighten up on a few mistakes and win football matches."

The former United midfielder dismissed any suggestion he could resign if it was in the best interests of the club and said he would not seek out discussions with his superiors on where his future lies.

"That's not going to happen," said Carrick when asked if he would resign.

"I'm quite clear what direction the club needs to go in, and we've just got to win games."

The 45-year-old added: "I'm pretty clear where we need to go and how we need to get there... as a normal international week is, we'll have some training, we'll have one or two days off, not too much, but we'll train and get ready for the next game."

United travel to rivals Liverpool when they are next in action on November 22.

Former Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe and ex-Bayern Munich and Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann are among the leading contenders to take charge if Carrick is dismissed.

Saturday's results saw United slip into the relegation zone after August for the first time in 40 years.

A draw keeps them in the bottom three with just eight points from 10 games.

For the first time in Premier League history they found themselves 2-0 down inside four minutes, in large part due to goalkeeper Lammens.

The Belgian allowed Alysson's strike to slip between his legs with just one minute on the clock.

From another tame Alysson effort less than three minutes later, Lammens could only parry and present Nicolas Jackson with a gift for his sixth goal in his last six league games.

The United fans had again turned their ire towards the club's owners pre-match.

A banner read: "We don't want a new stadium, we want new owners," as protests towards a move away from Old Trafford gather steam.

That anger was directed towards the players in cries of "you're not fit to wear the shirt" in the wake of the second Villa goal.

Yet, the shock of going behind summoned a response as United again found their feet at 2-0 down.

Just as against Roma, the fightback was started by Matheus Cunha winning a penalty, converted by Fernandes.

United built momentum before levelling just before the break when Tielemans drilled low beyond Suzuki.

What should have been the launching pad for another stirring fightback quickly fell flat at the start of the second half.

Dalot dived in foolishly to trip Alysson and McGinn made amends for missing from the spot in last weekend's 1-1 draw against Fulham.

Moments later Leny Yoro headed a McGinn free-kick off his own crossbar and Goretzka forced the ball over the line in the goalmouth scramble that ensued.

The closing stages were played out to the tune of more protests against United's unpopular American owners, the Glazer family, until the home side hauled themselves off the canvas again.

Zirkzee's cool finish reawakened the crowd and left Villa clinging on.

Much to the frustration of Unai Emery, his side could not resist the late assault as Suzuki flapped at Fernandes's corner and Dorgu accepted the gift.

"I am disappointed but we move on." said Emery. "It is very important to analyse (the game) deeply."