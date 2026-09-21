Carrick defends troubled Man United after Fulham escape

Michael Carrick insisted that there were positive signs from Manchester United's 1-1 draw at Fulham after Matheus Cunha saved his side from a third successive defeat on Sunday.

Carrick's men were moments away from a fourth loss in their turbulent start to the season when Cunha's deflected effort spared their blushes.

United had fallen behind to a farcical own goal from Lisandro Martinez, whose miscued clearance deflected into his own net in the 63rd minute.

With just one win from their five Premier League games, United head into the international break in disarray.

Their lack of drive and desire at Craven Cottage was especially noticable compared to second-from-bottom Fulham's work rate.

United only started to press hard after Martinez's own goal, but remarkably Carrick was adamant that he had no complaints about their hunger.

Asked if United were passive, he said: "I didn't think we were. Did you think we were? Football is a difficult game.

"We controlled a lot of the first half. It's the Premier League and you will have spells where you don't have it all your own way.

"To expect total dominance for the whole game, I don't think anyone gets that in this league."

Beaten by Manchester City in the Premier League last weekend and Brighton in the League Cup third round in midweek, Carrick's team could not afford another by the banks of the River Thames.

That they came so close to losing again underlined the extent of their malaise.

Carrick tried to remain upbeat, claiming that United did enough to take all three points.

"I thought we should have won the game, I thought we created enough to win the game. The goal we did concede is one of them goals. The boys could have thought 'it is one of those days' but I really like the reaction," he said.

"We nearly won it in the end. We came to get the win of course, the way it panned out and the way we finished is the positive we take from it.

"I think we can take a lot from today. I think we can learn a lot as well. We can be better at certain things, that is pretty clear, but there were some good signs today."

'We cannot accept this'

Carrick once again denied he felt under pressure despite United's miserable form.

"What bothers me is that we want better results," he said. "We're going to have a spell where it's not quite going for you.

"We don't think things are perfect by any means. We need to win football matches."

Cunha hardly helped Carrick's cause when he gave a damning indictment of United's work rate.

"After the goal, we played much better with a lot of enthusiasm and character. This needs to be from the start," the Brazilian forward said.

"It's hard to explain, I feel after the first half we always get a lot of chances and create, play well."

Cunha conceded that United had failed to match Fulham's energy and drive for long periods.

Calling the lack of effort unacceptable, he said: "In the beginning of the second half they put in more energy than us and we cannot accept this.

"We always play better after conceding goal, and it cannot be like this. We need to improve in every single position."