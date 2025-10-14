Cape Verde erupts in celebration after first World Cup qualification

A carnival-like atmosphere erupted in the streets of Cape Verde's capital Praia on Monday after the tiny archipelago nation qualified for the World Cup for the first time.

Honking horns and street fireworks greeted euphoric fans pouring out of the Cape Verde National Stadium following the 3-0 victory over Eswatini, which secured the Blue Sharks a place in the 2026 finals, to be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

In the street, people danced to the sound of reggae tunes and local funana music.

It was "an incredible moment", 37-year-old fan Jorge Junior Livramento told AFP near the stadium.

"I don't have words. I was at the stadium and I supported our team unconditionally," he said.

Congratulating Cape Verde on their "historic moment", Fifa president Gianni Infantino said the achievement was likely to "power a new generation of football lovers" across the nation.

Cape Verde, located off the coast of Senegal, is the country with the smallest population to represent Africa in the global showpiece, with just 550,000 inhabitants.

It becomes the second-least populous nation to reach the World Cup, after Iceland, with just over 350,000, at Russia 2018.

'Victory for all'

"I shouted a lot during the match and now my voice is bad, but I am happy," Praia resident Jose Vieira told AFP after the victory, which he watched live in the stadium.

The celebrations were expected to continue with a concert at Praia's municipal stadium featuring local artists such as Djodje and Soraia Ramos.

Blue Sharks Coach Pedro 'Bubista' Brito told the press that "giving this happiness to these people is enormous", adding that "it's a victory for all the Cape Verdean people".

Cape Verde won Group D with 23 points, four more than Cameroon, who hold the African record for World Cup appearances with eight. Cameroon drew 0-0 with Angola in Yaounde.

An archipelago of 10 islands in the Atlantic Ocean, Cape Verde gained independence from Portugal in 1975 and first attempted to reach the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea.

"It's a special moment in this celebration of the 50th anniversary of our independence," coach Bubista said.

"It's a victory for all the Cape Verdean people and, above all, a victory for those who fought for our independence."

On the island of Sao Vicente, Doris Da Luz, a trader and entrepreneur, told AFP that she was "very proud".

"It's a fight we've been trying to achieve for a long time and finally coach Bubista managed to get us there", said Da Luz, dressed in the team's blue.

The team reached the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals on their debut in 2013 and again in 2023 and are currently ranked 70th in the world.

"It's time to celebrate," 39-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha told reporters, explaining that he had "been dreaming of this moment since I was a child".

Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana and Cape Verde have now won groups and filled six of the nine places automatically reserved for Africa at the 2026 World Cup.

Fan Jose Jorge Borges, a 60-year-old journalist, told AFP in Praia it was a very memorable moment for Cape Verdeans.

"The emotions are visible and difficult to describe", he said.