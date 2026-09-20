Brighton defeat a 'big lesson' against complacency for Arsenal, says Arteta

Mikel Arteta said Arsenal's 3-0 defeat by Brighton on Saturday was a "big lesson" for the defending Premier League champions after they were beaten for the first time this season.

Brighton dominated from the off at the Amex Stadium and punched holes in Arsenal's normally resolute defence thanks to long-range strikes from Pascal Gross and Charalampos Kostoulas before half-time.

Chema Andres rose highest to head in a third from a corner early in the second period as Arsenal lost by more than two goals for the first time in over three years.

"Extremely disappointed. First of all I think we have to congratulate Brighton for the victory, I think they deserve it," said Arteta.

"I think they were the better team. From our side there were certain basics that you need to accomplish in football, especially in the Premier League, that we were very far from."

The Gunners have been tipped to cruise to the title after ending their 22-year wait to be crowned champions of England last season.

Arsenal started the campaign in ominous fashion, winning all seven games before Saturday in all competitions.

But Arteta said defeat served a timely reminder ahead of a three-week international break of how tough the season will be.

"It's a big lesson for us," added the Spaniard.

"That's not going to take away what the team has done and the boys have done in the last six or seven weeks since coming back from the World Cup.

"With 18 players coming back, what we've done and the way we've competed and the amount of games we've won has been remarkable.

"But this is a big lesson for all of us to understand what it takes to win at this level."

Meanwhile, Tottenham remain winless after a 3-2 defeat to Aston Villa.

It was also another day to forget for Arsenal's north London rivals as Tottenham will have to stew over a three-week international break in the relegation zone.

After four games without a goal, an end to Spurs' drought came too late as they were already 3-0 down before two consolation strikes from Conor Gallagher and Jan Paul van Hecke.

Villa were indebted to goalkeeper Zion Suzuki for a string of saves to keep them in the game before Johan Manzambi slotted the visitors ahead at the end of the first half.

Nicolas Jackson exposed some woeful Spurs defending to add a second before a brilliant strike from Emi Buendia secured Villa's first league win of the season.

"We played well in the first half, we didn't score, but (we are) too fragile," said Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi.

"The moment when we have to defend, we have to defend compact. The leaders have to be leaders and to lead the team."

Tottenham could even go into the international break bottom, if Fulham avoid defeat against Manchester United on Sunday, after Coventry broke their duck with a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Jay Dasilva scored the only goal to give the Sky Blues their first Premier League win for 25 years.

Newcastle ended newly-promoted Hull's unbeaten start with two goals inside the first seven minutes through Joe Willock and Lewis Hall for a 2-1 win.

Konstantinos Tzolakis saved Yoane Wissa's penalty before half-time to keep Hull alive and they produced a nervy finish at St. James' Park when Mohamed-Ali Cho pulled a goal back.

Everton climbed up to fifth after extending their unbeaten start with a 1-0 win over 10-man Ipswich.

Thierno Barry scored the only goal and had another ruled out by VAR before Abdul Fatawu saw a second yellow card for diving.