Brighton and Forest slug out 2-2 draw as both managers see red

Nottingham Forest's Paraguayan defender (24) Ramon Sosa celebrates after scoring the equalising goal. — AFP

Published: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 8:07 PM

Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest maintained unbeaten starts to the Premier League season with a topsy-turvy 2-2 draw as the visitors finished with 10 men and both managers were shown red cards in a feisty clash on Sunday.

Forest led through Chris Wood's 13th-minute penalty but hosts Brighton finally sprang to life just before the interval to turn the match on its head with two goals in three minutes.

Jack Hinshelwood powered in a headed equaliser after 42 minutes before Danny Welbeck curled a free kick inside the post.

Forest were rewarded for their efforts though as substitute Ramon Sosa slotted home from close range in the 70th.

Tempers flared when Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White was shown a red card for a robust tackle which earned him a second booking and the managers were also sent from the technical area.

The two clubs have nine points from their opening five games with Brighton in seventh spot and Forest eighth.

Forest have been one of the surprise packages in the early weeks of the season with Nuno Espirito Santo's side underlining their improvement with a victory at Liverpool last weekend.

They disrupted Brighton's usual rhythm on Sunday and were deservedly ahead when Wood tucked away his spot kick after

Carlos Baleba bundled over Callum Hudson-Odoi.