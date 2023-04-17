Brazil football legend in court to testify in sexual assault probe

The former New Zealand captain appears in advertisements for 22Bet India, a Cyprus-registered online bookmaking company
Dani Alves was in court Monday to testify to a judge investigating a sexual assault accusation against him.
Alves has been in jail since January 20 after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a nightclub in Barcelona on December 30.
The Brazilian footballer has denied wrongdoing and said sex with the accuser was consensual.
The court has denied Alves’ request to be freed on bail while the investigation continues, saying he was a flight risk. A trial has not been set.
Alves was detained based on evidence gathered from the initial probe by authorities and testimony from the player, the alleged victim and witnesses.
Under Spain’s sexual consent law passed last year, sexual assault takes in a wide array of crimes from online abuse and groping to rape, each with different possible punishments. A case of rape can receive a maximum sentence of 15 years.
The 39-year-old Alves won 42 titles, including three Champions Leagues and six La Liga titles with Barcelona and two Copa Americas with Brazil. He played in his third World Cup last year in Qatar.
The former New Zealand captain appears in advertisements for 22Bet India, a Cyprus-registered online bookmaking company
The 36-year-old Spaniard said he had still not recovered full fitness from the hip flexor injury he sustained in the Australian Open in January
Eight members of the New Zealand squad have not travelled to Pakistan due to their commitments with the ongoing IPL
The Frenchman was appointed last July and leaves with Al Nassr second in the Saudi league, three points behind leaders Al Ittihad
He will miss one match and will not be in the squad for the home game against 1899 Hoffenheim next Saturday
The 2023 Diamond League will include 14 meets, ranging from Doha to a single final over two days in Eugene
The French star signed a new contract with PSG at the end of last season to keep him at the Qatar-owned club until 2025
Eight of the 20 top-flight clubs currently have shirts sponsored by gambling companies