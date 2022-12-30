Brazil declares three days of mourning for legendary Pele

The Brazilian football player who rose from poverty to become one of the greatest athletes in modern history, died on Thursday at the age of 82

Photo: Reuters

Published: Fri 30 Dec 2022, 9:28 AM

On Thursday (local time), Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro declared three days of national mourning for Pele, after the legendary footballer died at age of 82.

The measure was announced in a decree published in an extra edition of the government gazette and signed by the outgoing president, who is set to leave office on Sunday.

ALSO READ: