Brazil and Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr named Fifa player of the year

Vinicius Jr celebrates with the trophy. — X

Brazil and Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr was named FIFA men's player of the year in Doha on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old scored 24 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions to help Real Madrid clinch the LaLiga and Champions League double, and he also netted in the final win over Borussia Dortmund.

Spain and Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati won the FIFA women's player of the year award for the second year in a row on Tuesday, ahead of Zambia's Barbra Banda and Norway's Caroline Graham Hansen.

The 26-year-old helped her club to a domestic treble last season in a campaign in which Barca also retained the Champions League, and Bonmati scored in the semi-final and final when Spain won the Nations League in February.

Bonmati also won the women's Ballon d'Or for the second consecutive year in October.

Emma Hayes won the best women's coach award, after she led the U.S. to the gold medal at this year's Olympic Games having taken Chelsea to the WSL title last season, her fifth successive league win with the club.

Alejandro Garnacho won the Puskas Award, for best goal of the year for the Argentine winger's strike for Manchester United against Everton in the Premier League in November last year.