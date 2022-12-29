Boca Juniors and Racing to play Argentine Super Cup in Abu Dhabi on January 20

The last encounter between the Premier League rivals in October led to several unsavoury incidents on and off the field
The Argentine Super Cup will be played outside the country for the first time in Abu Dhabi on January 20 when Boca Juniors face Racing Club, the country's football association (AFA) said on Thursday.
The AFA and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) signed a four-year partnership in June 2022 to have a series of football events between both countries.
"After the first successful experience of Argentina's last friendly match with the United Arab Emirates National Team just before the start of the World Cup, the ADSC and the AFA continued their plans to strengthen football and sporting ties with the organisation of the Argentine Super Cup Final 2022 agreed for Friday 20 January 2023," AFA said on a statement on Thursday.
Argentine giants Boca Juniors were crowned league champions in October while Racing Club won the Champions Cup in November.
