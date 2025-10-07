  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Oct 06, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 15, 1447 | Fajr 04:56 | DXB clear.png29.1°C

'Big coach' Queiroz can lead Oman to first World Cup, says Al-Ghassani

The Omanis take on Qatar in Doha on Wednesday before facing off against the UAE three days later in the battle for one of Asia's two remaining World Cup slots

Published: Tue 7 Oct 2025, 12:10 AM

Top Stories

'Rashid in our hearts': Sheikh Mohammed shares lessons from late father

'Rashid in our hearts': Sheikh Mohammed shares lessons from late father

Dubai Creek, international airport: 7 iconic landmarks that are Sheikh Rashid's legacy

Dubai Creek, international airport: 7 iconic landmarks that are Sheikh Rashid's legacy

'I still dream': Some Palestinians in UAE dare to hope over Trump’s Gaza peace deal

'I still dream': Some Palestinians in UAE dare to hope over Trump’s Gaza peace deal

Oman striker Muhsen Al-Ghassani has backed former Real Madrid coach Carlos Queiroz to lead the Gulf state to their first-ever World Cup as the country prepares for the next phase of Asia's preliminaries for the 2026 finals.

The Omanis take on Qatar in Group A of the fourth round of the continent's qualifiers in Doha on Wednesday before facing off against the UAE three days later in the battle for one of Asia's two remaining World Cup slots.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

UAE: Seven lucky participants take home Dh100,000; winning IDs revealed

thumb-image

'Locked in cages': Swiss Gaza flotilla activists allege 'inhumane' Israeli detention

thumb-image

Bitcoin poised for next breakout as $125,000 milestone triggers fresh institutional momentum

thumb-image

Spain says 21 citizens held on Gaza flotilla to leave Israel

thumb-image

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal celebrate their third wedding anniversary

 

The group winners will join Japan, South Korea, Australia, Iran, Uzbekistan and Jordan in securing a ticket for the finals at the first 48-team finals and Al-Ghassani has backed the wily Queiroz to make a difference.

"He's a big coach, he has experience," Al-Ghassani said of Queiroz, who is attempting to book his fifth World Cup appearance after featuring three times with Iran and once with his native Portugal.

"He's worked with us for about three months and he's worked well and he's helping us to go to the World Cup hopefully.

"It's a good chance for us, for my country to make history. We're prepared for these games and we can do it."

Oman, currently ranked 78th in the world, have never qualified for the World Cup while the Qataris are attempting to progress through the preliminaries for the first time having previously appeared as hosts in 2022.

The UAE will be attempting to book a return to the finals 36 years after their only previous appearance, in Italy in 1990.

"We have to focus and we have to be patient," said Al-Ghassani. "We have to fight together and, I tell you, we can do it. All my teammates have confidence and they have worked well to take this chance."

The battle for the other automatic World Cup berth will be held in Jeddah, where six-times qualifiers Saudi Arabia will kick off the fourth round against Patrick Kluivert-coached Indonesia on Wednesday.

Iraq, led by former Australia coach Graham Arnold, complete the line-up in Group B.

The winners of each group advance directly to the World Cup with the runners-up facing off in November over two legs to determine which nation will appear in an intercontinental playoff in March for the last remaining berth.