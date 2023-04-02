Benzema nets seven-minute hat trick as Real Madrid thrash Valladolid

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring his side's third goal. — AP

By Reuters Published: Sun 2 Apr 2023, 9:04 PM Last updated: Sun 2 Apr 2023, 9:06 PM

Karim Benzema scored three goals in seven first-half minutes as Real Madrid thrashed Real Valladolid 6-0 on Sunday to cut Barcelona's lead in La Liga to 12 points.

The hat trick moved Benzema up to 14 league goals this season and second on the list of top scorers -- three behind Barca's Robert Lewandowski.

Rodrygo's opener from a smooth counter-attack after 22 minutes opened the flood gates as Benzema took charge at the Santiago Bernabeu, netting a first half hat trick for Real Madrid for the first time in his career.

Benzema scored his first with a diving header from a Vinicius Jr cross while narrowly avoiding a collision with the far post and the Brazilian also created the second with a simple pass for the French striker to score from the edge of the box.

The 35-year-old completed his hat trick when he adjusted his run into the six-yard box to turn on the spot and scoop a Rodrygo cross that was behind him to score while his back was towards goal.

Rodrygo claimed another assist in the second half when Marco Asensio played a one-two pass with the Brazilian forward before firing home and Eden Hazard created the final goal as he pinched the ball from a loose pass and found Lucas Vazquez.

Valladolid, who fell to a second straight La Liga defeat, is 16th, a point above the relegation zone.

