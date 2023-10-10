Belgian football legend Eden Hazard announces retirement

Course designer and golf legend Ernie Els sends a video greeting to the Dubai club
Belgian attacking midfielder Eden Hazard announced his retirement on Tuesday after failing to find another club following his release by Real Madrid.
"You must listen to yourself and say stop at the right time," Hazard wrote in an Instagram post.
"After 16 years and more than 700 matches played, I have decided to end my career as a professional footballer."
Hazard was the star of the Belgian side that reached the 2018 World Cup semifinal.
The creative midfielder also helped Chelsea win two Premier League titles during his seven-year spell in English football.
