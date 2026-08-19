Bayern's Musiala reveals 'neurological disorder' after on-field collapse

Musiala fell to the turf just minutes after coming on late in a pre-season friendly at Heidenheim. A similar incident took place on Saturday in Bayern's win over RB Leipzig

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 19 Aug 2026, 11:20 AM
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Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala said he is suffering from a neurological disorder after a second on-field collapse in three days on Tuesday. 

The 23-year-old Germany international fell to the turf just minutes after coming on late in a pre-season friendly at Heidenheim. A similar incident took place on Saturday in Bayern's home win over RB Leipzig. 

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On Tuesday in Heidenheim, Musiala appeared dazed as he received medical treatment and was helped off the pitch. 

Musiala later revealed on social media that he had a disorder which could lead to "temporary but treatable seizures". 

"I have been diagnosed with brief, temporary episodes of absence that are easily treatable and are caused by a neurological dysfunction," Musiala said. 

"These can lead to the moments that have occurred recently, such as against Leipzig and now in Heidenheim. 

"I know that they may seem scary at first glance - but for me, they are currently simply part of my everyday life."

Musiala added that he was "incredibly grateful for all your messages and your support". 

"I am receiving the best possible medical care in this regard, and I am very optimistic."

After the match, Bayern sporting director Max Eberl said Musiala would comment on the situation soon. 

"Jamal will speak about this in the near future. We knew about it and we are aware of the situation," Eberl said. 

"Jamal will speak out."

On Saturday, Musiala collapsed on the pitch against Leipzig and required medical attention in hot conditions in the Bavarian capital, with temperatures well over 30C.  

Musiala missed the first six months of last season due to a broken ankle sustained at the Club World Cup, but he returned in the second half of the campaign and played for Germany at the 2026 World Cup. 

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