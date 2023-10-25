Bayern survive Galatasaray pressure, score twice in second half for 3-1 win

Bayern striker Harry Kane scored in the 73rd minute and Jamal Musiala added another six minutes later to snap their opponents' 23-match unbeaten run

Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala celebrates scoring their third goal with Harry Kane. —Reuters

By Reuters Published: Wed 25 Oct 2023, 12:46 AM

Bayern Munich soaked up intense pressure from Galatasaray for more than 70 minutes before striking twice to carve out a 3-1 victory on Tuesday that kept them firmly top of their Champions League Group A.

The Bavarians, top on nine points, with the Turks in second on four, unusually found themselves on the back foot with Galatasaray carving out 20 attacks to their six with the two sides locked at 1-1 after goals in the opening half hour.

However, Bayern striker Harry Kane scored in the 73rd minute and Jamal Musiala added another six minutes later to snap their opponents' 23-match unbeaten run across all competitions.

"It's my first time in this stadium and I'm just about getting my hearing back now," goalscorer Kane said. "Thankfully, we were able to come through it today.

"It's a really important win. This is a really tough place to come. It made things difficult for us, especially in the first half.

"In the second half we were a bit more calm, better on the ball and took our chances. To have nine points after three games is really important."

The Turks, brimming with confidence from their win at Manchester United in the previous matchday, showed no signs of nerves against their more illustrious opponents and had a chance with Mauro Icardi after four minutes.

The visitors silenced the fiery home crowd with Kingsley Coman rifling in for the lead in the eighth minute. Goalkeeper Sven Ulreich, however, had to come to the rescue only a minute later, spectacularly palming a Kerem Akturkoglu shot wide.

In a frantic first half, Akturkoglu then missed a golden chance to level when Ulreich cleared a cutback into his path but the 25-year-old fired over the bar with the keeper beaten.