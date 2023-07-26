Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane likely to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia

Vietnam will take valuable lessons despite defeat to US on debut
Bayern Munich's president confirmed on Wednesday that the club is aware of “initial talks” around a reported move for forward Sadio Mane from the German champion to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, where he could team up with Cristiano Ronaldo.
“FC Bayern is informed about this,” club president Herbert Hainer said in Japan during a pre-season tour, in quotes reported by German news agency dpa. “But these are initial talks, you have to wait and see.”
His comments followed a report in German tabloid newspaper Bild that an adviser to Mane would meet representatives of Al-Nassr to discuss a possible deal.
A Premier League and Champions League winner with Liverpool, Mane would be the latest in a series of big-name players in Saudi clubs' signing spree.
Mane has two years left on his contract with Bayern after a disappointing and injury-hit first season since joining from Liverpool last year.
The Senegal forward scored 12 times in 38 games for Bayern, but only one of those goals came after a leg injury in November which ruled him out of the World Cup.
Mane was also suspended for one game by Bayern for “misconduct” in April after he reportedly struck teammate Leroy Sane in the locker room after a Champions League loss to Manchester City.
On Tuesday, Hainer described Mane's first season at Bayern as “certainly not satisfactory, neither for him, nor for us,” dpa reported.
Mane came off the bench in Bayern's 2-1 loss to Man City in a friendly in Japan on Wednesday, replacing Kingsley Coman as Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel changed the entire starting 11 at the break.
