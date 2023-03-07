Bayern Munich confident of stopping spectacular Mbappe

The 35-year-old winner of 22 Grand Slam titles edged ahead of Steffi Graf's all-time record last week despite losing in the Dubai semifinals to Daniil Medvedev
Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe may be among the most exciting footballers in the world to watch but Bayern Munich will not be spending time admiring his skills when they meet on Wednesday in the Champions League last-16 second leg.
The 24-year-old France striker did not start in PSG's 1-0 first-leg loss to the Germans in Paris last month, coming on as a second-half substitute following a minor injury.
He will play on Wednesday, however, as they look to turn around the tie, having netted 30 times in all club competitions this season.
"The most spectacular is Kylian," Bayern attacking midfielder Thomas Mueller told a news conference on Tuesday when asked about PSG's best player in a team who also have world champion Lionel Messi and Brazil international Neymar.
"I think it is a relatively easy decision. It is his explosiveness in combination with the right decisions in the box and he also goes where a striker needs to go," Mueller said.
"He is effective and not just beautiful to watch. The whole world likes to watch him play but we will not be watching him tomorrow. We will be causing him trouble. If our plan goes well he won't have fun tomorrow."
Mbappe became Paris St Germain's all-time top scorer on Saturday with his 201st goal in all competitions, netting in a win over Nantes that extended their lead at the top of the Ligue 1 standings.
"Mbappe is a player who with his profile poses a danger for us. He represents most goals for Paris and we have to plan how to stop him but it is a team sport," Mueller said. "It also about stopping him getting the passes, getting the spaces."
PSG will be without Neymar, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury.
"The absence of Neymar does not change things too much. The fact that Mbappe plays from the start does change things," Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said.
"He has unique qualities but it is about solving the problem collectively and I think we are well prepared."
ALSO READ:
The 35-year-old winner of 22 Grand Slam titles edged ahead of Steffi Graf's all-time record last week despite losing in the Dubai semifinals to Daniil Medvedev
Despite an all-time record investment of over £500 million ($603 million) in one season by the Blues' new owners, Chelsea is languishing in 10th in the Premier League
Cummins returned home after the second Test in New Delhi to be with his ailing mother
The incident took place after Al Nassr's poor performance against a much weaker team Al Batin
The tournament featured fierce fights with a fight card of 30 bouts in a variety of weight divisions in front of a boisterous crowd
The new cricket franchise league has been billed as a game-changing moment for women's sport
It was the same stage where an anticipated audience of over 50,000 racing fans would gather on March 25 for one of the world’s most highly-anticipated equine events, with millions more watching on television around the globe
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz qualified third and fourth with Fernando Alonso lining up fifth for Aston Martin