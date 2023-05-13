Bayern closes in on title with 6-0 demolition of Schalke 04

Dhiren and Dev Ayyappan put up an impressive fight against former world champions Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan at the Asian Badminton Championships
Bayern Munich powered past struggling Schalke 04 6-0 on Saturday, with two goals from Serge Gnabry, to open up a four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga and close in on its 11th straight league crown with two games remaining.
Thomas Mueller, whose future at the club has been in doubt since his benching with the arrival of Thomas Tuchel in March, opened the account in the 21st minute and Joshua Kimmich doubled the lead eight minutes later with a well-struck penalty.
With Schalke offering no resistance, the Bavarians picked up where it had left off after the break and Gnabry drilled in his shot in the 50th after Joao Cancelo's superb early work in the box.
Gnabry then made it 4-0 with a dizzying sprint in the 65th before substitute Mathys Tel also got on the score sheet from a Jamal Musiala assist.
Tel then turned provider for Noussair Mazraoui in stoppage time to make it half a dozen goals for the hosts.
Bayern is on 68 points and has two games left to play. Borussia Dortmund, who has three left and take on Borussia Moenchengladbach later on Saturday, is in second place on 64.
The freshly painted aircraft departed Dubai for Istanbul at 10.45 am local time on Wednesday
The shoes could well increase in value over the next year or so, with Ernest John Obiena in strong contention for a podium finish at Paris 2024
Italian rivals Inter and Milan have won a combined 10 Champions League titles
Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia also quit last week amid growing punishments for golfers participating in the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit
With only five points between him and Novak Djokovic Alcaraz will claim the top spot in the next set of rankings even if he loses in the first round at Rome
Swiss great fears that the Spaniard may miss the Paris Grand Slam after he pulled out of this week's Italian Open with a hip injury
Arsenal moved back to one point behind City, which has a game in hand