Barcelona's 'dominant' form is a statement of team's intent, Raphinha says

Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates scoring their first goal with Lamine Yamal. — Reuters

Published: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 10:26 AM

Barcelona forward Raphinha said on Saturday that starting the season with four consecutive wins is a statement the players' needed to make to prove their worth.

After scoring the first hat trick of his career and delivering two assists to guide Barca to a 7-0 demolition of Real Valladolid, Raphinha said that the result showed that the club has the players it needs to be contenders.

"Today's game has shown that there is no need for anyone else to come. We are very happy because of that," Raphinha told Movistar Plus.

"We are in very good shape. The team is working hard. Today's result shows what we are working for. We saw that the coach (Hansi Flick) was in the sideline asking for more (goals) and that's our mentality.

"We are hungry and want to score as many goals as we can. When we are dominant like we have been, the best way to respect our rivals is not taking the foot off the gas."

Raphinha was one of the players who faced criticism during Barca's trophyless last campaign and was heavily rumored to be on the block as the club, which is facing deepening financial issues, desperately needed to reduce the first-team wage bill to meet LaLiga's financial controls.

Barca let Ilkay Gundogan, Clement Lenglet, Vitor Roque and several academy players go, while adding only one player in the close season. Midfielder Dani Olmo arrived from RB Leipzig after being central to Spain's Euro 2024 triumph.

Raphinha has been given a key role by new manager Flick, allowing him to thrive as a versatile offensive weapon in Barca's opening four games.