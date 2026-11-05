Barcelona favourites as Atletico Madrid prepare for LaLiga showdown

Atletico Madrid host Barcelona at the Metropolitano on November 9, with kick-off at midnight UAE time.

Barcelona are the current LaLiga leaders, with Atlético trailing by two points. A home win would see the hosts move to the top of the table.

According to Play971, the UAE’s first and only licensed sports wagering and gaming platform, Barcelona are the second-most-backed LaLiga team after Real Madrid.

Matches involving the two clubs account for nearly half of all LaLiga wagers.

Kylian Mbappé leads player interest, followed by Lamine Yamal, Jude Bellingham and Vinícius Júnior.

Yamal is the only non-Real Madrid player in the top four.

Early market interest favours a Barcelona win. A 1–2 scoreline has also emerged as a notable correct-score selection.

Barcelona have scored 46 goals in 11 league matches.

Both clubs are among LaLiga’s most consistent sides. Barcelona have won 10 of their 11 games, giving them a slight edge, while Atlético have won five straight matches and remain unbeaten at home.

Barcelona have won four of the last five meetings. Across their last 40 meetings in Madrid, Atlético have won 14 times and Barcelona 19.