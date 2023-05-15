Barcelona beats Espanyol to win 27th Spanish league title

Dhiren and Dev Ayyappan put up an impressive fight against former world champions Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan at the Asian Badminton Championships
Barcelona claimed its 27th La Liga title on Sunday after two first-half goals from Robert Lewandowski spurred them to a 4-2 thrashing of city rivals Espanyol.
Barca moved to 85 points from 34 matches and extended its lead to an unassailable 14 points over second-placed Real Madrid.
Barca was the superior side against lowly Espanyol who is second from bottom and fighting to avoid relegation and opened the scoring early with a close-range strike by Lewandowski.
Alejandro Balde, who put it on a plate for Lewandowski's opener, scored Barca's second with a tap-in from a Pedri cross in the 20th minute.
Lewandowski extended Barca's lead five minutes before the break with another close-range finish from a Raphinha cross.
Defender Jules Kounde headed in Barca's fourth in the 53rd minute, before Javi Puado and Joselu scored consolation goals for Espanyol.
