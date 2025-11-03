  • search in Khaleej Times
Barca boss Flick wants Rashford to be more clinical in front of goal

Rashford netted from a tight angle to cap the scoring in a win that lifted the defending champions to second place with 25 points, five adrift of Real Madrid

Published: Mon 3 Nov 2025, 7:41 PM

Marcus Rashford's strike helped Barcelona to a 3-1 LaLiga victory over Elche on Sunday but manager Hansi Flick said the forward can still make more of the opportunities he is presented with in the final third.

Rashford netted from a tight angle to cap the scoring in a win that lifted the defending champions to second place with 25 points, five adrift of Real Madrid.

The England international has scored six goals in all competitions since moving to Barcelona on loan from Manchester United in July.

"When you see the chances he has, I think one or two goals more will be good, also for him," Flick told reporters.

"I know that he can play on this level and I am happy he shows it, for the fans and for the club, and also for the teammates he is a very important player."

Rashford acknowledged that his decision making has room to improve.

"I just try to do the right things on the pitch. Even today, I could have had more assists or goals, sometimes the decision to shoot or pass was wrong," the 28-year-old told Spanish media.

"But I am going to have days like this. The important thing is always the team and today we won.

"My focus is not so much on the output. If I am doing the right things, I know I will always be able to score and assist; my focus is with the team, to build relationships and feel comfortable."

Barcelona next travel to Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday before a LaLiga visit to Celta Vigo on Sunday.