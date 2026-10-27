Ballon d'Or 'beyond wildest dreams' but Kane has plenty more to prove

Harry Kane is targeting Champions League glory for Bayern Munich and ending England's wait for a major international tournament after lifting the Ballon d'Or in the highlight of his career to date on Monday.

In his native London, Kane became the first English winner of the award in 25 years as he beat off competition from Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal to be crowned the world's best player.

The 33-year-old was rewarded for a remarkable 73 goals in 65 games for club and country last season as he propelled Bayern to a league and cup double.

"I'd say a dream come true but it's beyond my wildest dreams, so just incredible," said the England captain.

"I think it's massive for England, for our country. Being here in London was a good omen for me and it's been too long. To put us back on the map and put us here with this trophy, I'm extremely proud."

Kane is England and Tottenham's all-time record goalscorer but his haul of collective trophies is limited to domestic German honours since he joined Bayern in 2023.

Bayern bowed out to eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semifinals last season.

And after losing two finals of the European Championship in 2021 and 2024, Kane suffered more heartbreak with England in a defeat to Argentina in the World Cup semifinals.

But at the age of 33 he believes he can still win some of the biggest prizes in football.

"I still have a lot to achieve in this game. The Champions League, at club level, and to win a major trophy with England is the number one priority for sure," he added. "There's so many great things I want to achieve."

Unlike Spain's Yamal and France captain Mbappe, who both won the World Cup as teenagers, Kane did not appear destined for greatness.

He was farmed out on loan by Tottenham four times to the lower leagues before breaking into the first team, but he said memories of those times drive him to succeed at the top level for as long as possible.

"I had to go through many ups and downs, especially early in my career, when you're learning about yourself, both as a professional and in life," he said.

"I found ways to improve and get the edge on maybe other players who had more ability than me.

"From that moment I think it helped shape me as a professional because I never take it for granted. I know there's always someone like me, someone younger, trying to take my spot, whether it's with the England team or the Bayern team."

Treble for Putellas

Meanwhile, Alexia Putellas claimed the women's prize for a third time to extend Spain's domination of the award, thanks to her role in leading Barcelona to last season's Champions League before moving to London City Lionesses.

The winner in 2021 and 2022, Putellas's third Ballon d'Or caps her return to the top of the women's game after an anterior cruciate ligament injury derailed her rise four years ago.

Putellas succeeds Spain team-mate Aitana Bonmati, the winner the past three years whose season was quashed by a leg break.

"This is a consequence of all that we achieved last season," said Putellas.

"I am really grateful for having been (at Barcelona) 14 seasons as a player, it is something incredible. It was like a perfect story."

Best young player

Lamine Yamal made the boldest fashion statement of the contenders with a pink flower on the front of his black suit.

The Barcelona winger scooped up the first award of the night for young talent of the year for the third consecutive time.

But the 19-year-old fell short of becoming the youngest ever Ballon d'Or winner, finishing third, after he failed to produce his best form during Spain's World Cup success.

Mbappe finished second but his wait to win the Ballon d'Or goes on despite being the top scorer in the World Cup, Champions League and La Liga as his goals did not lead to collective triumphs for France or Real Madrid.

Luis de la Fuente beat out Paris Saint-Germain's Luis Enrique and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to be named men's coach of the year after leading Spain to World Cup glory.

"This is recognition for a job very well done over many years," De la Fuente told AFP. "I believe Spanish football, both in terms of coaching and the game itself, serves as an example of excellent youth development, which ultimately paves the way for future success."

Barcelona's Pere Romeu scooped the prize for women's coach of the year.

Paris Saint-Germain missed out on any of the main individual awards despite winning a second consecutive Champions League, but did have the consolation of men's club of the year.

Spanish duo Unai Simon and Cata Coll were named best men's and women's goalkeeper.