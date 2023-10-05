Atletico produce another comeback to beat Feyenoord

Global Golf: Spotlight turns to DP World Tour in Scotland as the PGA Tour heads to Mississippi
Team Europe Ryder Cup heroes in action at the $5 million Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Alvaro Morata hit a brace as Atletico Madrid twice came from behind to beat Feyenoord 3-2 and move top of Champions League Group E on Wednesday.
Spanish striker Morata has excelled this season, becoming a key figure for Diego Simeone's side in attack, alongside Antoine Griezmann, who netted Atletico's other goal.
The Rojiblancos were inconsistent but moments of quality from Morata and Griezmann proved the difference in an end-to-end clash at the Metropolitano.
"They all have great teams, this is the Champions League, you have to suffer to win," Morata told Movistar.
"We pressed for it, we knew how to suffer and took three very important points."
The forward said he was delighted by the atmosphere Atletico fans created.
"If we continue like this, with the fans giving everything to us, it will be difficult for anyone to beat us," he added.
Atletico, knocked out in the group stage last year, were left with a familiar sinking feeling at the end of their opening group game at Lazio after the opposition goalkeeper headed home in unlikely fashion to deny them victory at the death.
That disappointment increased the pressure on them to beat Feyenoord at home and take control of the group, with any other result likely to cause them big problems down the line.
Simeone was without several players because of injury but acknowledged beforehand what mattered was only the result, regardless of who was fit or not.
ALSO READ:
Team Europe Ryder Cup heroes in action at the $5 million Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Season tees off with the Senior Champions Tour at The Els Club
'Everything leads me down a path to bring me closer to Allah,' she writes in a heartfelt Instagram post
Takayama, who took bronze in the event at the previous Asian Games in Jakarta, said he felt lucky to share the title after hitting hurdles in the race
Derrick and Khaliullina-led-team edge Gathercole and Breeze's Captains by just one point in annual even
The Mexican secured a unanimous 119-108, 118-109 and 118-109 win over the American to retain his WBO, WBC, WBA and IBF belts at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
South African beats India’s Chikkarangappa S. by two shots as Dubai Golden visa awardees Gagunjeet Bhullar and Jeev Milkha Singh finish tied 5th and 16th respectively
Team Abu Dhabi take the fight to Sharjah as Swedes close in on team crown