Arteta hails mentality as Arsenal go level with Man City

Mikel Arteta praised the mentality of centre-backs Ezri Konsa and Gabriel Magalhaes after they both scored in a 2-0 win that took Arsenal level with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

Konsa bundled home from close range early in Saturday's game at the Emirates and Gabriel doubled the home side's lead with a header midway through the second half.

The win meant Arsenal took full advantage of City's 2-1 defeat at Villa Park in Saturday's early kick-off — the first time Enzo Maresca's men had dropped points this season.

Both teams are now on 21 points, but City, the Gunners' main title rivals in recent seasons, have a superior goal difference.

Arteta praised his men for overcoming a tough schedule after their midweek 2-2 draw away to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The Arsenal boss said Brazil international Gabriel was a "clear example" of the team's strong mentality after the defender stayed on and scored following an injury scare 10 minutes into the second half.

"When I'm talking about the mentality of the team — obviously the mentality of the team is the mentality of the individuals in the team," he said.

"And Gabi is a great example of that, because we were all scared. Not because of the way he went down, but the reaction of the players that were next to him.

"Immediately he says that he wants to continue and then he scores a goal to help us to win the game. That's what we need from our players."

Arteta also had warm words for England international Konsa, who has fitted seamlessly into the champions' back line in the absence of the injured William Saliba since joining from Aston Villa in August.

"It's unbelievable to go into a huge club like Arsenal with no pre-season, when Saliba is here with other players that are already here," said the Spaniard.

"And to position yourself in that manner... and performing at the level that he's doing, and building already a chemistry and a partnership with Gabi that seems so solid, it's very, very difficult to do."

Konsa's opener was the first non-penalty set-piece goal in all competitions in the current campaign for Arsenal, who made a habit of scoring such goals as they won the Premier League last season.

"I'm sure that's going to unlock something, and that belief of the players," said Arteta.

"So they are really convinced. You have to see them when we train, the level of attention and how much they believe in what we're doing, and what Nico (set-piece coach Nicolas Jover) does as well.

"There's no question about that, but then at the end, it has to come through and it has to make a difference, and we know that that is a massive weapon for us."