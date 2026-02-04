Arteta backs Arsenal to build on 'magical' place in League Cup final
- PUBLISHED: Wed 4 Feb 2026, 10:17 AM
- By:
- AFP
Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal will use the "magical" feeling of reaching the League Cup to fuel their Premier League title charge.
Arteta's side beat Chelsea 1-0 in the semifinal second leg on Tuesday as Kai Havertz netted with virtually the last kick of the game to seal a 4-2 aggregate victory.