Arteta backs Arsenal to build on 'magical' place in League Cup final

Arteta's side beat Chelsea 1-0 in the semifinal second leg on Tuesday as Kai Havertz netted with virtually the last kick of the game to seal a 4-2 aggregate victory

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 4 Feb 2026, 10:17 AM
Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal will use the "magical" feeling of reaching the League Cup to fuel their Premier League title charge.

