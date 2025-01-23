Arsenal's Rice gives new Champions League format thumbs up

Arsenal's Declan Rice celebrates scoring their first goal with Gabriel Martinelli. — Reuters

The mathematics was still causing a few heads to be scratched after Arsenal's 3-0 victory over Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday, but Declan Rice gave the new Champions League format a thumbs up.

"It's been really, really good. It's the first time trying it out and I think everyone was a little bit confused how it would work when it first got announced, but playing in this format has been really interesting," the midfielder said.

"Playing big teams, coming up against different opposition, I've really liked it."

Rice scored the opener as Arsenal made it a virtual mathematical certainty that they will finish in the top eight of the 36-team group stage which this season replaced the established format of eight groups of four.

They are in third place with 16 points and in reality can already start planning for the knockout phase, even if manager Mikel Arteta could not bring himself to say it.

"We haven't been told. I know we're in a really strong position," the Spaniard said after Arsenal extended their unbeaten home run in Europe to 15 games.

Kai Havertz took his season's tally to 14 with Arsenal's second goal and Martin Odegaard poached his first goal since November in stoppage time to wrap up a comfortable win.