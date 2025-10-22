  • search in Khaleej Times
Arsenal's Gyokeres 'hungry' to build on Champions League double

It took the 27-year-old's tally for the Gunners to five goals following his $77 million transfer from Sporting Lisbon, where he scored 97 times in 102 appearances

Published: Wed 22 Oct 2025, 9:09 PM

Viktor Gyokeres says he is eager to respond to manager Mikel Arteta's call to take his goal-scoring momentum into the Premier League, after Tuesday's impressive performance against Atletico Madrid.

Attacker Gyokeres ended a run of seven games without a goal by scoring twice in Arsenal's 4-0 rout of Atletico in the Champions League at the Emirates Stadium.

Gunners boss Arteta challenged Gyokeres to keep the goals coming, with Arsenal back in domestic action against London rivals Crystal Palace at the Emirates on Sunday.

"I'm more hungry now," said Gyokeres. "You always want to contribute with work rate and other stuff, but when you score goals as well, it's a bit special. So that's something I always want to do.

"The group we have and the spirit is something different and something very special.

"When you win games and you do these performances, it builds confidence in the team. The belief has to always be there, but of course this helps to boost it. We just want to keep going like this."

Arsenal have won their three games in Europe so far this season with as many clean sheets.

They have conceded just three goals this term, away to champions Liverpool and Newcastle and at home to Manchester City, with just one of those coming from open play, in their first 12 fixtures.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya, who has posted five consecutive shutouts, said: "I give clean sheets the same credit as goals.

"If we're keeping clean sheets, it's going to make games easier to win. It's really, really important for the whole team, not giving away that many chances and being very, very solid.

"The depth of the squad is incredible. We have a lot of players who can play in two, three or four positions.

"(Mikel) Merino came on as a striker (against Atletico), but he can play as a number six, eight, or as a number 10, and that is the variety that the boss has and he is using it to our advantage.

"It gives us an extra level in training and in games, because if you are not at it you can lose your spot and everybody is on board with that."

Premier League table-toppers Arsenal will head into this weekend's round of fixtures with a three-point lead over second-placed Manchester City. 

Liverpool are a further point adrift.