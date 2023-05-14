Arsenal title hopes crushed after defeat by Brighton

Victory for Pep Guardiola's side next weekend against Chelsea would wrap up Man City's fifth title in six seasons

Brighton striker Deniz Undav celebrates after scoring. — AFP

By Reuters Published: Sun 14 May 2023, 9:52 PM

The flickering embers of Arsenal's Premier League title dream were all but extinguished as they suffered a 3-0 home defeat by Europe-chasing Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

With relentless Manchester City winning at Everton in the earlier kickoff to move four points clear, Arsenal knew only a victory would suffice to keep them in the hunt.

But they produced a laboured display against the crafty south coast club for whom Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav and Pervis Estupinan all scored after the break as Roberto De Zerbi's side moved up to sixth place.

Arsenal's former Brighton forward Leandro Trossard struck the crossbar in the first half, but Arsenal looked deflated after Enciso struck in the 51st minute and crestfallen when Undav lobbed over Aaron Ramsdale in the 86th minute.

Estupinan completed Arsenal's misery in stoppage time.

A fifth league defeat of the season left Arsenal on 81 points with two games remaining to City's 85 with three left and victory for Pep Guardiola's side next weekend against Chelsea would wrap up City's fifth title in six seasons.

Brighton have 58 points with four games still remaining.