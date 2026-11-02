Arsenal show true colours at Anfield after Fleetwood humiliation

If Arsenal's title rivals thought their humbling penalty shoot-out defeat by fourth-tier Fleetwood Town in the League Cup might have shaken the confidence of Mikel Arteta's side, Sunday's gritty 1-0 win at Liverpool would have been sobering viewing.

Being knocked out by a team 84 rungs lower on the ladder was not the best way for Arteta's Premier League champions to prepare for a trip to Anfield, especially with Andoni Iraola's team beginning to click.

Four days later, however, Arsenal's armour-plating looked fully restored as they held Liverpool at bay and sealed a first league win at Anfield for 14 years to move three points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table.

Kai Havertz's 16th-minute tap-in proved decisive as Liverpool, for all their attacking intent and 16 goal attempts, could not break down Arsenal's impregnable yellow wall.

"We just said after the last few days, after the defeat against Fleetwood, that things happen for a reason and that's going to give us another spring and hunger and belief to go and do it. What the team has done here today is incredible," Arteta, part of the Arsenal team that won 2-1 at Anfield in 2012, said.

"(Liverpool) are in a really good moment. It was really deserved, to come here and win in the manner that we have done, I think the players deserve so much credit."

Liverpool, seeking a third league win on the spin which would have moved them within three points of Arsenal, responded well to going behind with Florian Wirtz curling a free kick against the crossbar and Alexis Mac Allister heading a good chance over the crossbar before halftime.

The hosts also felt they should have had a penalty when Jurrien Timber grabbed at Alexander Isak's shirt.

But after the break the hosts rarely looked like breaking through a relentless Arsenal rearguard and their frustration boiled over with Mac Allister involved in an altercation with Noni Madueke and falling theatrically to the floor after a slight touch of foreheads.

Despite the setback, Liverpool manager Iraola said there were plenty of positives.

"I loved the reaction from my players after going 1-0 down. We finished the first half very well, kept pushing. I loved a lot of moments of the game," he said.

"We have to keep going. It is very early in the season. Arsenal are in the best of the situations but it is just the start of November today. A lot of games to play."

On whether his side should have had a penalty, he was in no doubt, suggesting Isak's honesty in not falling over after being held by Timber had worked against him.

"There is a clear grab of the shirt. Alex was just in front of him, he was going to head in front of the goal but couldn't because he had the shirt," he said.

"I don't understand why they didn't call it, probably because he has not gone to the floor."