Arsenal set aside loss to PSG with bus parade celebrating Premier League crown

Tens of thousands of Arsenal fans put aside their pain at missing out on European glory as the club on Sunday celebrated its first Premier League title since 2004 with a parade in London.

Reams of Gunners supporters lined streets in the north of Britain's capital to watch their heroes show off the Premier League trophy from the upper deck of an open-top bus.

Decked out in the club's famous red-and-white colours, the fans chanted, cheered, waved flags and set off flares as they revelled in being champions of England for the first time in 22 years.

Some climbed trees, roofs and traffic lights in the hope of catching a glimpse of Mikel Arteta's side.

The good-natured celebrations were in stark contrast to scenes of violence witnessed in France overnight where revelry following Paris St Germain's Champions League win over Arsenal was marred by unrest.

Hundreds of people were arrested across France following clashes with police, burglary, and vandalism.

"I've waited a long time (for this)," 67-year-old Steven Turner, wearing a red Arsenal hat and attending the parade with his daughter, told AFP.

"I was a little bit disappointed and sad yesterday. But they played very well. I'm still very happy to be here -- very proud of the team," he added.

Arsenal were confirmed Premier League champions on 19 May when second-placed Manchester City drew at Bournemouth.

They had been hoping for a double celebration by following up the league success with a first Champions League trophy in the club's 140-year history.

But the English giants suffered heartbreak in Budapest on Saturday by losing on penalties to PSG as the French club were crowned European champions for the second season running.

Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Magalhaes missed penalties in the shoot-out after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.

Kai Havertz had fired Arsenal into an early lead before Ousmane Dembele equalised from the spot for the French side in the second half.

Arsenal's Premier League title came after the club finished runners-up in the league for the previous three seasons.

Nick Randall, who works in retail, was only nine years old when Arsenal last won England's top flight.

'I love this team'

He drove from Manchester, some 200 miles (320 kilometres) away, with his partner and baby for Sunday's party.

"Overwhelmed", was how he described his feelings.

"We haven't had a team like this for 15 years. I felt fine yesterday, a bit sad but we won the Premier league still," he told AFP.

Williams Ayodeji, who grew up in Nigeria, travelled from the Scottish capital Edinburgh for the parade.

"I am so happy. It's been 22 years. I was a baby last time. I love this team. They are part of my life," he told AFP.

The 36-year-old Uber driver said winning the Premier League was "a good start" that could hopefully propel Arsenal to Champions League glory next season.

Sarah Ball, 47, said she shed a tear when Arsenal lost in Budapest but felt "very proud" of her team.

"It would have been nice to have a double but we won the Premier league, so happy with that," she told AFP.

The parade started shortly after 2:00 pm (1300 GMT) and was due to take two hours to complete a nine-kilometre (5.6-mile) route close to the club's Emirates stadium in the area of Islington.

Four buses formed part of the celebration, including one carrying Arsenal Women, who won the inaugural Women's Champions Cup in February.