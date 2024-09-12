Arsenal manager Arteta signs new deal

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka with manager Mikel Arteta. — Reuters

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has signed a contract extension, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The Spaniard's existing deal was set to expire at the end of the season and, while the club did not disclose any details, British media said his new contract runs to 2027.

"I feel extremely proud, very excited and am looking forward to what is coming next," Arteta said in a statement.

"I feel very inspired, I feel challenged, I feel supported and I want to do much more than we’ve already done together."

Former Arsenal midfielder Arteta took over in December 2019 after a three-year stint at Manchester City as an assistant coach to Pep Guardiola.

The 42-year-old led Arsenal back into the Champions League in 2023, after five years outside the Premier League top four. They have finished second to City in the last two seasons.