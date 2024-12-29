Arsenal look to challenge Liverpool in Premier League title race

Arsenal's Kai Havertz in action with Ipswich Town's Kalvin Phillips. — Reuters

Declan Rice is hoping 2025 brings silverware for Arsenal but knows they need some help to deny a rampant Liverpool the Premier League title.

The Gunners moved second in the table with a 1-0 win over Ipswich on Friday but remain six points behind Liverpool, who also have a game in hand.

Arsenal finished second to Manchester City in each of the previous two seasons and Rice wants to end their status as nearly men in the new year.

"Hopefully the new year brings trophies - we've been pushing for that. To make the next step to be amongst the elite, you have to win stuff," the England midfielder told Amazon Prime.

"We can keep winning games but it means nothing if you don't win nothing.

"Liverpool are full throttle, they were under (Jurgen) Klopp and now under (Arne) Slot. They don't let anyone breathe. We need someone to help us out so they can drop points as we can only focus on ourselves and hopefully something can happen."

Arsenal's chances of chasing down a Liverpool side that have lost just once in 17 Premier League games under Slot has not been helped by a serious hamstring injury suffered by Bukayo Saka.

The England winger will be sidelined for at least several weeks with fears he may not return before March.

Rice said others now have to take extra responsibility in his absence and believes his own performances are improving after recovering from the physical and mental exertion of England's run to the Euro 2024 final.

"Tonight was different without him - he's been our main man," added Rice.