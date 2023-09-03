Arsenal leave it late to sink Man United

Arsenal's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring their third goal. — AFP

Goals deep in stoppage time by record signing Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus earned Arsenal a sensational 3-1 victory over Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Rice forced a shot in at the near post in the sixth minute of added time and Jesus then scored a sublime goal on the break to seal the three points.

United were left crestfallen especially as they had what they thought was a late winner scored by substitute Alejandro Garnacho ruled out for offside after a VAR video check.

Marcus Rashford gave United the lead against the run of play in the 27th minute, lashing home a shot after a counter-attack, but their joy did not last long though as Martin Odegaard fired Arsenal's equaliser less than a minute later.

Arsenal were awarded a penalty midway through the second period when Kai Havertz went down in the area but referee Anthony Taylor change his mind after checking a monitor.

Mikel Arteta's side have 10 points from four games with United on six after already losing twice.

