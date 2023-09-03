Arsenal leave it late to sink Man United

R&A statistics reveal Golf in UAE's overall impact with over 42,000 players involved in the game in the region
Goals deep in stoppage time by record signing Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus earned Arsenal a sensational 3-1 victory over Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.
Rice forced a shot in at the near post in the sixth minute of added time and Jesus then scored a sublime goal on the break to seal the three points.
United were left crestfallen especially as they had what they thought was a late winner scored by substitute Alejandro Garnacho ruled out for offside after a VAR video check.
Marcus Rashford gave United the lead against the run of play in the 27th minute, lashing home a shot after a counter-attack, but their joy did not last long though as Martin Odegaard fired Arsenal's equaliser less than a minute later.
Arsenal were awarded a penalty midway through the second period when Kai Havertz went down in the area but referee Anthony Taylor change his mind after checking a monitor.
Mikel Arteta's side have 10 points from four games with United on six after already losing twice.
ALSO READ:
R&A statistics reveal Golf in UAE's overall impact with over 42,000 players involved in the game in the region
Serbian scores memorable comeback in the third round against Laslo Djere to keep his hopes alive for a record-extending 24th major title.
Tennis players are always confronted with match points and the questions they create
The weather is cloudy at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium but there is no sign of rainfall
Golfers in the UAE have the opportunity to play in 20 club qualifiers, with winners advancing to play alongside one of the leading professionals in the Rolex Pro-Am
Sixteen-year-old from JA The Resort leads the first event of the 2023 – 2024 calendar at Arabian Ranches Golf Club by four shots
Swiatek and Juvan won gold playing together at the Youth Olympics in 2018