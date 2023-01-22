Arsenal beat Man United 3-2 to open up five-point Premier League lead

Ireland's Shane Lowry, the highest-ranked player in the field, sits three shots back on seven-under after a round of 70
Arsenal moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League thanks to Eddie Nketiah's 90th minute winner to beat Manchester United 3-2 on Sunday.
The Gunners took another giant step towards the title when Nketiah flicked home Martin Odegaard's shot late on.
Sultan A Memoir, the official autobiography of Wasim Akram, will soon hit the shelves in bookshops across the UAE
Vince is currently the highest run-getter with 224 runs, while Chris Jordan has picked up the most wickets, chalking up six, so far in the tournament
A group of six fans receive a one-of-a-kind chance to watch the matches from the Fan Pod situated close to the boundary
The Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also thanked the nation for hosting the event
These sportswomen are working day in and out to make a difference in the world
The Olympian was informed that his account balance at Kingston-based Stocks and Securities Ltd had inexplicably dwindled to just $12,000
Women's singles star Akane Yamaguchi eases into second round