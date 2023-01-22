UAE

Arsenal beat Man United 3-2 to open up five-point Premier League lead

The Gunners took another giant step towards the title when Nketiah flicked home Martin Odegaard's shot late on

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah celebrates after scoring their third goal. — Reuters
By AFP

Published: Sun 22 Jan 2023, 10:41 PM

Arsenal moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League thanks to Eddie Nketiah's 90th minute winner to beat Manchester United 3-2 on Sunday.

The Gunners took another giant step towards the title when Nketiah flicked home Martin Odegaard's shot late on.


