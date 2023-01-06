Arruabarrena confident ahead of UAE's Gulf Cup opening match

Ekstrom edged out France's nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb (BRX) by a second
The UAE head coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena is confident about his team's chances at the Gulf Championship which got underway in Iraq on Friday.
The two-time Gulf champions will open their campaign against Bahrain at Al Mina Stadium in Basra on Saturday (5:15 pm UAE time).
Arruabarrena, the 47-year-old Argentinian coach, says the UAE have what it takes to reach the final of this prestigious tournament.
The UAE have been placed in Group B alongside defending champions Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar in the eight-team tournament.
Hosts Iraq, Yemen, Saudi Arabia and Oman will compete in Group A for the top two places.
The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals.
"We came here early to adapt to the conditions, and we aspire to reach the level that befits Emirati football, and impose the football personality that distinguishes us in all matches of the tournament," Arruabarrena said at the pre-match press conference on Friday.
"All the teams are strong, and whoever has the technical capabilities and the ability to impose its personality and way of playing will be the favourite."
The Argentinian also shared an update on the team's Brazil-born striker Fabio Lima who had been struggling with an injury issue.
"We are waiting for the latest reports in order to determine the player's readiness and ability to participate with the rest of his colleagues in training and matches," he said.
"What he feels is only some discomfort and not an injury, otherwise we would have replaced him and benefited from including another player in his place."
Arruabarrena, the former Argentina striker who led Boca Juniors to the 2015 Argentine league title as coach, says The Whites have the perfect balance between attack and defence.
"The national team have elements capable of creating opportunities and scoring goals, especially since modern football depends on the presence of 11 players who have offensive and defensive capabilities at the same time," he said.
