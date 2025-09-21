Arne Slot's Liverpool show incredible depth to stay perfect

Liverpool coach Arne Slot hailed his team's incredible resilience and depth after the Reds' beat Everton 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday.

The reigning champions underlined just how hard it will be to wrench the Premier League title away from them when they started with the two most expensive signings in their history on the bench but still beat Mersey rivals.

Florian Wirtz, whose fee was an initial club record 100 million pounds ($134.66 million), kicked his heels on the sidelines for an hour while deadline day signing Alexander Isak, whose 125-million fee was a British record, had even less time to impress.

But Liverpool's 'lesser lights' were more than up to the task with Ryan Gravenberch accepting an assist from Mohamed Salah to put his side ahead before Hugo Ekitike, another summer signing, made it 2-0 at a raucous Anfield.

Idrissa Gueye did pull a goal back for Everton but Slot's side held on to make it five wins from five games at the end of a week in which they also kicked off their Champions League campaign with a dramatic 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid.

"You could see how well we can play if we are fresh -- the first 45 minutes, unbelievable, the way we played," Slot said.

"But the second half was more difficult because of Everton, of course, but also because we ran a bit out of energy. But we didn't run out of mentality."

Tottenham Hotspur moved second with 10 points as they recovered from a two-goal deficit at Brighton Hove Albion to draw 2-2 -- Jan Paul van Hecke's own goal handing them a point.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are still seeking their first point of the season after losing 3-1 at home to promoted Leeds United while the gloom deepened at West Ham United where pre-game protests against the club's owners were followed by a 2-1 home defeat by Crystal Palace that left them 18th.

Ange Postecoglou got his first point since taking over as Nottingham Forest manager when his side drew 1-1 at Burnley.

Liverpool are already setting a high bar in the defence of their crown but needed to show graft as well as craft to subdue Everton whose manager David Moyes is now winless in 23 visits to Anfield.

Gravenberch struck in the 10th minute when Salah sent a ball over the top and the Dutch international met it on the bounce with a superb finish past Jordan Pickford.

Ekitike then justified his inclusion ahead of the still not fully match-fit Isak with a neat finish from Gravenberch's pass.

One window of hope for Liverpool's rivals so far this season is that they have not been ruthless and when Gueye halved the deficit there were some jitters but the hosts held on.

Afterwards, Slot said he would rotate his side heavily for Tuesday's League Cup clash with Southampton.

Tottenham threw away a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 at Brighton last season but showed they are made of sterner stuff under new manager Thomas Frank on Saturday.

They looked in trouble as they trailed against the run of play to goals by Yankuba Minteh and Yasin Ayari but Richarlison replied shortly before the interval.

Tottenham's pressure was rewarded when Van Hecke deflected in a cross by Mohammed Kudus in the 82nd minute.

"It was potentially our best performance of the season," Frank said. "What I loved from the players was the mentality."

Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen said his side were in a tough spot after a fifth successive league defeat.

"Nobody wants to be in this situation but nobody else can complain about it, only ourselves," he said.

"It's about the mentality of the players and we need to do better and hopefully we can do it."

Ladislav Krejci gave Wolves the lead but Leeds hit back before halftime with goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Anton Stach and Noah Okafor. Leeds have seven points from five games.

Thousands of West Ham fans marched in protest against the club's board and the mood soured further when Crystal Palace emerged with a 2-1 victory thanks to a winner from Tyrick Mitchell that lifted the visitors into fourth place.

Neco Williams gave Forest an early lead at Burnley but the hosts scored 18 minutes later with a goal credited to Jaidon Anthony, after an error by defender Oleksandr Zinchenko sent the ball into his own net.