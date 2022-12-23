Argentine goalie Martinez gets hero's welcome in his hometown

A four-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist during his playing days, the popular Moroccan is enjoying his role as mentor to the four-player team of Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa
Argentina's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was greeted by a crowd estimated at 100,000 in his home town, Mar de Plata.
It was Argentina's third title but Martinez is the first World Cup winner from the resort town south of Buenos Aires, where tennis player Guillermo Vilas was previously the most famous sports personality.
Martinez showed the crowd in front of the beach on Thursday his trophy as goalkeeper of the tournament and told them it was "not only for me but for all the kids, the little goalkeepers, who dream of going for the fourth star."
"This is a beautiful thing, that a goalkeeper gets this recognition, because this is almost always given to strikers," said Martinez, who left Argentina at 17 to join Arsenal in England and now plays for Aston Villa in the Premier League.
He has developed a reputation as a penalty shootout specialist after his success in the 2021 Copa America final against Brazil and then against France in Doha.
"On penalties I become strong and I know that people respect me, I know because opposing players have told me so," he said.
Martinez defended his strategy of trying to disconcert penalty takers.
"When you take the first penalty in a world final, you know the other guy is going to be very nervous," he said. "I try to play them, to push the ball away a little bit, to talk to them."
French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera criticised Martinez on Friday for mocking French star Kylian Mbappe after the World Cup final.
"This Emiliano Martinez is not distinguishing himself. It is rather pathetic," she said.
Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina came from behind to win her women’s singles match against Aryna Sabalenka 0-6 6-1 (10-6)
Apart from the Sri Lankan, the franchise have also acquired left-arm wrist spinner Jake Lintott and fast-bowling all-rounder Gus Atkinson
He will team up with the likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, David Wiese and Tom Banton
The tourists wrapped up the third Test by eight wickets to go with wins by 74 runs and 26 runs in Rawalpindi and Multan
Tales like these from the world of sports provide much-needed respite from the seriousness of world news, especially in a year like 2022
Although the world of sports faced more lows than highs in this year, the world's greatest tournament ended on a beautiful note
World No.1 Iga Swiatek delivers the star performance on the opening day at the Coca-Cola Arena