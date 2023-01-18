Look: Lionel Messi 'immortalised' in Argentine tribute planted on corn field

Tickets to the event, which will be held from February 19 to March 4, will go on sale next week; prices start at just Dh55
Lionel Messi has been immortalised in Argentina in tributes ranging from tattoos to murals after leading the national team to win the Fifa World Cup. Now his face can be seen from the heavens too - on a specially designed corn field.
The field in Los Condores in central Cordoba province was sown using an algorithm that calculated where seeds would need to be planted so that when the corn grew it created a huge visual image of Messi's bearded visage.
"For me Messi is unbeatable," said Maximiliano Spinazze, the crop farmer who planted the unusual crop formation as a celebration of the team's victory, their first World Cup since Diego Maradona led the team in 1986.
"Now they are world champions, I am delighted this can be expressed by planting the crop."
The football-mad South American country is a major agricultural producer, the third largest global exporter of corn. Farming is its main export driver, though football may be its top claim to fame.
Carlos Faricelli, a farming engineer, designed the coding for the machines sowing the seeds that enabled them to plant in a precise pattern to create the eventual image, with certain areas more dense with seeds than others.
"I had the idea to make a code that goes in the seeders with Messi's face as a tribute," he said, adding he had then made the code available for any farmers "who dared to plant it."
Using geocoding tools, the machinery knows how much seed per square meter it has to put in certain places to create the contrast for different parts of Messi's face, Faricelli said.
"So when this corn grows and an aerial shot is taken, where the plants are closer together and the ground is less visible, a more intense green contrasts with where there are fewer plants and then this kind of agriculture art is created."
ALSO READ:
Tickets to the event, which will be held from February 19 to March 4, will go on sale next week; prices start at just Dh55
Qatari defending car champion Nasser Al-Attiyah is streets ahead in the hunt for the 2023 title
Fourth-seeded Djokovic will open his bid for a 10th Australian Open title against Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena
Hamlin collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2
With a gap of less than 16 minutes to the Toyota of Moraes, Loeb will certainly have his sights on securing a second successive runner up spot
The 18th edition of the event at Dubai Autodrome will feature more than 50 cars and 200 different drivers including three-time winner and leading Emiriti sportstar Khaled Al Qubaisi
Prodrivee Hunters secure 1-2-3 result in Saudi on another big day for Bahrain Raid Xtreme as Al Attiyah extends his overall lead
The combination of the colours and the red will make us stand out, says CEO Phil Oliver