Argentina storm back to deny South Africa historic maiden win in Women's World Cup

Playing in their fourth World Cup the Pumas have still never won in 11 attempts

Argentina's Sophia Braun (13) and South Africa's Mapula Kgoale battle for the ball during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match n Dunedin, New Zealand, on Friday. - AP

By APP Published: Fri 28 Jul 2023, 2:48 PM

Argentina launched a thrilling comeback to deny South Africa a first win ever at the Women's World Cup on Friday as England geared up to stake their claim for a place in the last 16.

South Africa was cruising to a historic first win in five matches at the World Cup after goals by Linda Motlhalo and Thembi Kgatlana either side of half-time in Dunedin, New Zealand.

But Argentina pulled one back via a stunning Sophia Braun strike in the 74th minute and then drew level five minutes later when Romina Nunez headed home.

South Africa also threw away the lead, and then conceded the decisive goal in the last minute, to lose 2-1 to Sweden in their opening match.

"It is about taking our chances, making better decisions in the final third. If we take our chances we have a different conversation," coach Desiree Ellis said.

"Today was a great opportunity to put ourselves a step ahead, but it is not all lost."

Appearing at their fourth World Cup, Argentina has still never won in 11 attempts themselves.

"I am really proud of how we came back, we never gave up. We showed a lot of heart," said Braun, Argentina's US-born full-back.

After losing their opening matches in New Zealand, Argentina, and South Africa have one point each in Group G.

Favourites Sweden and Italy have three points before playing each other in Wellington on Saturday, before a decisive final round of games on August 2.

Captain Kosovare Asllani warned her Sweden team won't back down in the face of Italy's physical approach.

A victory for either will be enough to qualify for the knockout phase but Italy-based Asllani said her team will need to come through a rigorous examination.

Experienced AC Milan midfielder Asllani -- the only outfield Swedish player in Italy's top flight -- has warned her team-mates to expect some old-fashioned Italian treatment.

"I'm quite used to that type of football. It's very focused on man-marking and we know that there will be tough situations," she said.

"We never turn down the offer of a physical game so we're very much looking forward to it," she added.

Also on Saturday, France faces Brazil in Brisbane in what promises to be a cracker, while Jamaica plays Panama in the same Group F.

ALSO READ

Jamaica is another team chasing a first win at any World Cup and defender Allyson Swaby said doing so would send a message to the country's football bosses that the women's team deserves better treatment.

Jamaica defied a turbulent build-up to the tournament in Australia and New Zealand by taking a point off France in their opening match.

"The message that we want to send has always been the same -- that women's football is legitimate," Swaby said.