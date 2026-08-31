Lionel Messi announces retirement from international football

Argentina legend Lionel Messi announced his retirement from international football on Monday.

The 39-year-old announced his decision on social media, just over a month after Argentina lost to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final.

Messi led Argentina to World Cup glory at Qatar 2022, ending the South American nation’s 36-year wait for the big trophy.

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“After this time that has passed since the final, thinking about it a lot, I want to inform everyone that I am retiring from the National Team,” Messi wrote on social media.

“It was a decision that hurt and still hurts in my soul, but I understand that this is the moment. I swear I always gave everything, not just the last few years when everything was won, and I always fought and gave everything for this jersey, for giving them joy and making them proud to be Argentinians through football.”

It was only a couple of weeks ago that Messi had raised questions about his football future following the death of his father, Jorge.

Messi admitted on Monday that he had written his farewell letter on July 21, two days after the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina.

“These words I wrote on July 21, two days after the final. Today, after what happened to my dad, I am more convinced than before,” he wrote on Monday.

“There is little left and chapters are closing, and this one hurts me a lot. I loved, loved, and will always love being in the National Team. I emptied myself, I no longer have anything more to give, and besides, there are very great young players coming up who deserve to be here.

“Thank you for all the love over these 20 years. I will miss hearing from you from the inside a lot. Now I will be one of you, always cheering and supporting from the outside (in good times and bad, much more).

“Thank you to my family for always being there, for accompanying me on this beautiful but difficult journey. Thank you to each of the coaches, teammates, and leaders I had the chance to share with. I take away memories and unforgettable moments lived.”

Messi, who made his Argentina debut in 2005, failed to replicate his incredible success at Barcelona, where he became the greatest player in the history of the Spanish club, for more than a decade.

Having lost three straight finals on the international stage — the 2014 World Cup, 2015 Copa America and 2016 Copa America — Messi finally ended years of heartbreak by winning the 2021 Copa with Argentina beating fierce rivals Brazil in the final at Maracana in Rio de Janeiro.

One year later, Messi, at 35, was the talisman as Argentina won their third World Cup title with a thrilling win on penalties over France in the final.

There was more success for the dazzling playmaker as Argentina defended the Copa America title in 2024.

At the 2026 World Cup, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner defied age with a string of magnificent performances to guide Argentina to the final.

But the three-time world champions were outclassed by Spain in the final as Messi’s tournament ended in tears.

The Rosario-born superstar, though, says he is leaving the stage with pride and honour, having achieved everything he dreamt of as a footballer for his country.

“I am leaving with the peace and pride of having given them, together with my teammates, dream moments. It was crazy to have lived it with you. I love you,” he said.

“Thank you God for making me Argentine. Go Argentina!”

Messi, 39, will continue to play club football for Inter Miami in MLS, where he recently delivered a four-goal masterclass against Montreal.

There were speculations in Argentine media that Messi might play Argentina's next friendly matches in September.

But his announcement on Sunday ended one of the most glorious chapters in international football.

With 125 goals from 207 matches, three World Cup final appearances and the fairytale triumph at Qatar 2022, Messi's place alongside compatriot Diego Maradona and Brazilian Pele in the pantheon of footballing GOATs is firmly secured.