Argentina clinch record Copa America with 1-0 extra-time victory over Colombia

Lautaro Martinez of Argentina celebrates with teammates Angel Di Maria and Nicolas Gonzalez after scoring against Colombia. — AFP

Published: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 8:30 AM

Defending champions Argentina won a record 16th Copa America title by beating Colombia 1-0, thanks to a late extra-time goal from substitute Lautaro Martinez after an end-to-end contest at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida on Sunday.

Inter Milan striker Martinez, the tournament's leading goalscorer, latched onto a precise through ball from Giovani Lo Celso before lifting his effort over advancing Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas in the 112nd minute.