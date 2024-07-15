Argentina clinch record Copa America with 1-0 extra-time victory over Colombia

He urged the players to play with the nation's blood pressure in mind after fans endured nail-biting finishes in the quarterfinals and the semifinals
Defending champions Argentina won a record 16th Copa America title by beating Colombia 1-0, thanks to a late extra-time goal from substitute Lautaro Martinez after an end-to-end contest at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida on Sunday.
Inter Milan striker Martinez, the tournament's leading goalscorer, latched onto a precise through ball from Giovani Lo Celso before lifting his effort over advancing Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas in the 112nd minute.
Earlier, Argentina captain Lionel Messi limped off with an ankle injury in the second half of the final.
The Inter Miami forward went down off the ball in the 64th minute and left the field to a standing ovation from fans at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.
The eight-times Ballon d'Or winner was then seen sobbing on the sidelines, with an ice pack on his ankle.
