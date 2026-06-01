Andres Iniesta joins Dubai's Gulf United FC as head coach

Spanish football great Andres Iniesta has taken the first major step in his coaching career after joining Gulf United FC as head coach, with the Dubai-based club announcing the appointment of one of the most decorated midfielders in football history.

For Iniesta, who now calls Dubai home, the move represents the beginning of a new chapter after a glittering playing career that saw him win every major honour in the game, including the Fifa World Cup, European Championship and Champions League titles.

The former Barcelona and Spain midfielder said Gulf United's commitment to youth development and long-term player growth played a key role in his decision to take up the role.

"Joining Gulf United FC feels like the right place to begin this new chapter," Iniesta said.

"Football has given me everything, and now I want to give something back through coaching, through learning, and through working every day with young players who have the hunger and the talent to go far," he said.

"I believe in developing footballers the right way: with patience, with a clear idea of how the game should be played, and with genuine care for each individual. Gulf United shares that philosophy, and that is why I am here. I want to grow as a coach, gain real experience, and earn my Pro Licence."

The appointment reunites Iniesta with a country he knows well. The 41-year-old spent the final season of his professional playing career in the UAE with Emirates Club FC before announcing his retirement from football.

Founded in Dubai in 2019, Gulf United has emerged as one of the UAE's fastest-growing football clubs. The club has built its identity around youth development and creating pathways for young players, while also providing former professional footballers with opportunities to begin their coaching careers.

Competing in the UAE First Division, Gulf United currently fields the youngest squad in the league. The club says more than 600 players representing 83 nationalities are part of its football programme across various age groups and competitive levels.

Despite its relatively short history, Gulf United has enjoyed significant success. The club describes itself as the most decorated private football club in the UAE and became the first club in the country's football history to secure back-to-back league titles and promotions in consecutive seasons.

Iniesta's arrival is expected to raise the profile of both the club and the UAE football landscape, with one of the sport's most respected figures now tasked with nurturing the next generation of talent.