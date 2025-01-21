Ancelotti still hoping Real can claim top-eight finish in Champions League

Real Madrid's Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti attends a press conference. — AFP

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday he still believes his side have a chance to secure a top-eight finish in the 36-team Champions League table despite languishing in 20th place in the standings with only two games left.

Off the back of a fabulous campaign last season when they won record-extending titles in La Liga and the Champions League, Real had a slow start to the defence of their European crown, losing three of their first five matches.

After a 3-2 win at Atalanta, they are four points off the top eight but Ancelotti reckons they can avoid a playoff and reach the last 16 directly if they win their last two games on Wednesday at home to Salzburg and next week at Brest.

"There are not many options other than to win the two remaining matches," he told a press conference on Tuesday.

"Winning tomorrow is a very important one, obviously, because there's not long to go before the end of the group stage. It's time to get as much as we can ... and then we'll see. Tomorrow is vital and we'll try to play well.

"However, if we have to play the two-legged knockout playoff, we'll play at full strength. Bearing in mind that the schedule will be even more demanding, but we are used to it."

Ancelotti said he was content with his forward line but stressed that his side still needed improvements in defence to contend for the Champions League title. "It's hard to give a grade from one to 100 to the team right now," he said. "Offensively we're performing very well but defensively we need to improve a lot. This will be the key to success this season. If we do that we'll fight to the end in all competitions. "We have a very complete squad and, considering what happened last year when the departures raised the level of commitment, we found inspiration. We're ready to fight for it all again this year."

Real lost midfield talisman Toni Kroos to retirement at the end of last season, while defensive stalwart and captain Nacho joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Qadsiah.