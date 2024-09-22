Ancelotti happy with Real's poise in comeback win over Espanyol

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring their third goal with Kylian Mbappe. — Reuters

Published: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 7:22 PM

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said he was delighted with his side's play and resiliency in their La Liga clash against Espanyol on Saturday, fighting back to win 4-1 after falling behind due to a rare blunder by their goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Ancelotti praised his players poise under pressure as they dominated proceedings, earning a win thanks to goals by Dani Carvajal, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe that cancelled Courtois' own-goal early in the second-half.

"We did well, with combinations inside, even if it didn't all work out, we always kept trying," Ancelotti told a press conference.

"In the second half, with the game open... it's a context that suits us. It's clear, tonight was rock & roll. We started well and reacted well after the 0-1. It was complete.

"We played better than in other matches; with more rhythm and generating more chances. It was a good game. At the back, the recovery was good, as was the pressure after a loss. We came out with a good dynamic, little by little we are getting back to our best. I am happy."

Unbeaten in La Liga for almost an year, Ancelotti said that he is content with his side's performances, finding ways to win despite having several players injured and others struggling to reach peak form.

"We have now gone 38 games unbeaten and that means that we are doing things very well," Ancelotti said.