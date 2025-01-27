Amorim says 63-year-old coach has better chance of playing than Rashford

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford. — Reuters

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim believes the club's 63-year-old goalkeeper coach has a better chance of making his team than outcast striker Marcus Rashford.

England international Rashford has not played for United since December 12 and was again left out of the squad for the 1-0 win at Fulham on Sunday.

Even with United struggling to make headway against Fulham, Amorim insisted goalkeeping coach Jorge Vital would have been a better option.

"Today on the bench we missed a bit of pace to change the game but I prefer it like this, I will put (in) Vital before I put (in) a player who doesn't give the maximum every day, so I will not change in that department," said Amorim.

He added: "It's always the same reason (why Rashford is not playing).

"The reason is the training, what I think a footballer should do in training, in life and every day. If things don't change, I will not change.

"It's the same situation for every player. If you do the maximum and the right things then we can use every player."

On the eve of his 40th birthday, Amorim joked that he feels 10 years older after a difficult first two months at the club.

United were fortunate to emerge from their trip to Craven Cottage with three points. Lisandro Martinez's late deflected winner was the visitors' only shot on target in a poor contest.

The victory was only the fourth time Amorim has tasted league success since taking over from Erik ten Hag in November, with the 20-time top flight champions still struggling in mid-table.