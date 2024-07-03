Alvarez, Otamendi named in Argentina squad for Olympics

Julian Alvarez of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Copa America match against Canada. — AFP

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 10:49 PM

Argentina have named Julian Alvarez and Nicolas Otamendi in their squad for the Olympic Games in Paris despite both players taking part in the ongoing Copa America in the United States.

The 18-man Olympic squad is being coached by Javier Mascherano and the two-times gold medal winner called up 36-year-old Otamendi and 32-year-old goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli among his overage players.

Both Manchester City's Alvarez and Benfica's Otamendi have already played over 50 games this season for club and country.

Along with Rulli, who is also in the Copa America squad, the trio are set to join Mascherano's squad after the tournament, where Argentina are in the quarterfinals.

World Cup winner and Argentina captain Lionel Messi had already ruled out playing at the Olympics, with the 37-year-old citing the need to manage his workload.

The men's football tournament at the Olympics begins on July 24, just 10 days after the Copa America final. Argentina are grouped with Morocco, Iraq and Ukraine in the 16-team tournament.

ARGENTINA SQUAD FOR OLYMPICS

Goalkeepers: Leandro Brey, Geronimo Rulli