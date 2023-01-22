Alleged sexual assault victim won't seek compensation from Dani Alves

Sultan A Memoir, the official autobiography of Wasim Akram, will soon hit the shelves in bookshops across the UAE
The woman who accused Dani Alves of sexual assault at a nightclub last year will not seek financial compensation from the Brazil football player, the El País newspaper reported Sunday.
El País said people close to the investigation told the daily that the 23-year-old woman decided to relinquish her right for compensation if Alves is convicted. She reportedly said she is only seeking to ensure that justice is done and that the player pays for what he allegedly did with prison time.
Also Sunday, Alves — who denies any wrongdoing — reportedly asked the judge to testify again to give his version of what happened in December at a high-end nightclub in Barcelona, according to the Cadena Ser radio network. Alves’ defense team reportedly told Brazil’s GloboEsporte.com that the player changed his version of what happened during his testimony.
The judge on Friday agreed with state prosecutors after hearing the testimonies of Alves, his accuser and a witness that he should remain jailed, without the right to bail. The Brazilian star has spent two nights in a pre-trial jail near Barcelona.
Neither the police nor the court would disclose any details of Alves’ case, and the Spanish press has published differing accounts of the alleged events.
Vince is currently the highest run-getter with 224 runs, while Chris Jordan has picked up the most wickets, chalking up six, so far in the tournament
A group of six fans receive a one-of-a-kind chance to watch the matches from the Fan Pod situated close to the boundary
The Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also thanked the nation for hosting the event
These sportswomen are working day in and out to make a difference in the world
The Olympian was informed that his account balance at Kingston-based Stocks and Securities Ltd had inexplicably dwindled to just $12,000
Women's singles star Akane Yamaguchi eases into second round
His performance against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram ushered in his 46th ODI ton, with batting great Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time record in his sights